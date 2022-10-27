Seven University of Dubuque alumni were honored at Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony in Babka Theatre, Heritage Center. Honorees were also recognized during halftime of the football game against Luther College on Chalmers Field.

The distinguished alumni honored were Suzanne (Luck) Preiss (C’72) and Jack Preiss (C’72), Charmain Jackman (C’95), Louis Dettorre (C’10), Heidi McGinness (MDiv’89), Alvin “Al” Straatmeyer (C’54, BDiv’57), and Cpl. Craig Downing (C’49).

ALUMNA AND ALUMNUS OF DISTINCTION AWARD

Suzanne (Luck) Preiss (C’72) and Jack Preiss (C’72)

Suzanne (Luck) Preiss and John “Jack” Preiss both graduated from the University of Dubuque in 1972. Suzanne earned a degree in music. As a student at UD, she was a member of the Zeta Phi Sorority, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, and the UD Choir. Jack earned a degree in business administration. He was a member of the Phi Omicron Fraternity and served as president of the Varsity D-Club.

Jack and Suzanne met when they were students at UD. Suzanne came to UD from Tabor, New Jersey, on a music scholarship and was a bassoon major. Jack was from Chicago, Illinois, and loved sports. He was a pitcher for the UD baseball team. The two fell in love and were married November 1972 just months after graduating. The couple then moved to Chicago where Suzanne became a junior high music teacher in Schiller Park for four years. Jack served as a professional firefighter and paramedic for 10 years.

After pursuing their own careers, the pair joined forces to become owner/operators of nine McDonald’s franchises. They have received numerous McDonald’s awards at the highest level, including two Ronald McDonald Awards (community service) and the Ray Kroc Golden Arch Award (contributions to McDonald’s). The concept and design of the double lane drive through was developed by the Preiss organization, which can be found worldwide. Other innovations have also been used nationally.

Suzanne enjoys community involvement. She performed with the Cheyenne Chamber Singers for 10 years and is a member of General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Women’s Civic League for 32 years and Professional Education Organization, supporting scholarships for women, for 17 years. Jack has dedicated his time serving on the Cheyenne Economic Development Board. Together they are major concert sponsors for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and sponsor numerous teams and schools in their community.

Suzanne has served the University of Dubuque as a member of the Board of Trustees for the past 20 years. Jack and Suzanne are both members of the University of Dubuque Heritage Society. Together they established the Suzanne and Jack Preiss Endowed Scholarship for Music Majors and the Jack and Suzanne Preiss Endowed Scholarship for Business Majors.

Jack and Suzanne have been married for 50 years. When asked what their most notable accomplishment is, they both said marriage and being in business together for 40 years! They shared that success is not measured in dollars, but by how you use your time and talents to help others. Suzanne and Jack reside in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and have two sons, Michael (deceased) and Jeffrey. They are proud grandparents of Lincoln, Jackson, and Kinley.

UD has always held a special place in their hearts, where they met and began their 50-year journey together.