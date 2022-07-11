The unofficial start of Cheyenne Frontier Days will kick off July 16 with rodeo qualifiers. The Daddy of ‘em All Rodeo is a modified, tournament-style format. Timed events will have qualifying rounds to make it into the rodeo performances beginning July 23. Rodeo qualifiers are free to the public.

Qualifying Schedule:

July 16 at 8 a.m. — Steer Roping. Top 12 advance to Finals Sunday.

July 17 at 8 a.m. — Team Roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

July 18 at 8 a.m. — Tie Down Roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

July 19 at 8 a.m. — Steer Wrestling & Women’s Breakaway Roping.

Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

July 20 at 7 a.m. — Women's Breakaway Roping & Barrel Racing.

Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.

On Sunday, July 17 CFD will round up bucking horses from the pasture north of Cheyenne along I-25, and through the city streets into Frontier Park. The roundup begins at approximately 1 p.m. at the intersection of I-25 & Horse Creek Road north of the city. It then moves along I-25 on the Eastern frontage road to Hynds Blvd, turns south to Central Ave., to Kennedy Road, and then moves from Kennedy Road to Hynds Blvd, and into Frontier Park.

Approximate arrival times at the following areas are as follows:

I-25 and Horse Creek Rd/Iron Mountain 1:00 p.m.

I-25 frontage road and Riding Club Road 1:20 p.m.

I-25 and Vandehei Road 1:30 p.m.

I-25 and Central Avenue 1:45 p.m.

Please note: The Wyoming Highway Patrol will not allow parking along I-25 at any time during the Roundup. Central Ave., between Kennedy Road and Hynds Blvd., will be closed while horses are on Central Ave.