The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) is seeking feedback on how the public accesses data the agency provides on its website, wsgs.wyo.gov. Feedback will help the WSGS improve its services with regard to GIS and digital data formats. The answers provided in this survey will remain anonymous unless permission is given.
At the end of the survey, participants can include their email address to be entered into a drawing for a free WSGS geologic map (U.S. shipping only). The WSGS will randomly select five lucky winners. The survey will close on March 2, and winners will be announced on March 3.
To take the survey, please click on the image below. For additional information or questions, please contact Christina George at the email address and phone number listed above.