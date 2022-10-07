Two weeks ago the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC) welcomed nine (9) new Board members during their Fall Board Meeting.

After a casual, laugh-filled meet and greet at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday evening, the staff held an Orientation at their offices the morning of Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Immediately following the Orientation, new and current members held their biannual Board meeting. The new members are as follows:

Affie Ellis, Wyoming State Senator, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; Cheyenne WY

Michael Flannigan, Managing Director, Bondi Partners; Washington D.C.

Matt Hall, Mayor, City of Cody; Cody WY

Zeta Nuckolls Anderson; Devils Tower WY

Heidi Rubich, Teacher, Sweetwater County School District #1; Rock Springs WY

Bruce Thomson, Founder/CEO, Bruce Thomson Public Relations; Cheyenne WY

Dr. Carlton Underwood, Admin & Finance Officer, Akiptan, Inc.; Fort Washakie WY

Mike Williams, Executive Vice President, Jonah Bank of Wyoming; Cheyenne WY

Martha Wilson, Field Representative, US Senator Cynthia Lummis; Cheyenne WY

These amazing individuals are ready to support the Mission along with current members, Pat Thomas, President; Bob Tarantola, Vice-President; Kelly Pascal Gould, Treasurer; Michelle Butler, Secretary; Brad Diller, Kendall Hartman, Dianne Kirkbride, Marianna Pizzato, Laura Schmid-Pizzato, Sally Morse, WCAC Program Manager, and Sarah Compton, WCAC Executive Director.

39 years ago on October 8, 1983, Senator Malcom Wallop joined Governor Ed Herschler and many other honored guests to formally launch the Wyoming Congressional Award Council at the University of Wyoming versus BYU Football Game.

Since then Wyoming youth have earned 437 gold medals, 611 silver medals and 1025 bronze medals for a total number of 2073 Congressional Awards.

Wyoming is the only council that remains in the United States, but that is no surprise since the people of Wyoming are known for embracing “cowboy ethics” which includes taking pride in their work and finishing what they started!

Longtime Board member and Congressional Award Advisor, Dianne Kirkbride, said, “We are excited to welcome so many diverse professionals and individuals to the Board and can’t wait to see what their commitment and energy brings in the next few years! I would like to think that in the future every young person from 14-23 in Wyoming will not only know about The Congressional Award, but know that we are here to support them in any way as they earn their medals.”

WCAC’s mission is to encourage a lifetime of community engagement by recognizing initiative, achievement, and service in young people of Wyoming.

The WCAC staff support youth, advisors and others by answering questions about The Congressional Award requirements, and educating community members about the program.

WCAC also raises money to provide scholarships to Gold Medalists and to offset some of the costs associated with the Gold Medal Ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

The organization is non-partisan, non-religious and is not funded by the state of Wyoming nor U.S. Congress.

It is open to all youth ages 13.5 - 23 and provides accommodations as needed for youth in the program.