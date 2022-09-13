Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) are now available online.
For the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content area.
Overall student proficiency rates decreased in English Language Arts (ELA) by 0.80%, increased in Math by 0.30%, and decreased in Science by 0.10% compared to the results for 2021.
“Wyoming educators have done a tremendous job ensuring student learning continued through the pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. ”Although there are areas where results decreased slightly for a second year, overall they were less than three percent compared to the state results prior to the pandemic. Wyoming’s commitment to keeping students in the classroom continues to be reflected in these assessments results.”
*2022 Science results were based on a new science test, aligned to the 2016 Science Standards and the 2018 Science Extended Standards.