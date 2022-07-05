The Wyoming Highway Patrol is happy to announce that we are accepting applications for the 104th Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy.

We will be testing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022.

As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring traffic safety while promoting peace and order throughout the state.

Law enforcement is not just a job; it is a passion-driven career where you can make a difference every day. Be a part of a premier law enforcement team that holds itself to the highest standards!