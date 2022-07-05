The Wyoming Highway Patrol is happy to announce that we are accepting applications for the 104th Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy.
We will be testing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022.
As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring traffic safety while promoting peace and order throughout the state.
Law enforcement is not just a job; it is a passion-driven career where you can make a difference every day. Be a part of a premier law enforcement team that holds itself to the highest standards!
To apply today, please click on the links below.
Public Safety Testing:https://www.publicsafetytesting.com/
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is looking for qualified individuals who are ready to become part of a team dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens in the great state of Wyoming.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers are held to the highest standard and embody professionalism, integrity, courage, discipline, humility, and loyalty.
Some benefits include:
Paid Training Program
39 credit hours are given to cadets from Laramie County Community College after completion of the academy
Vacation/Sick Leave
Full Medical Benefits
Pension Plan
Call our agency recruiter at 307-777-4306 as you begin your exciting career today.