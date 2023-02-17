The Wyoming State Records Committee will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2023, via Google Meet.

Meeting ID: meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp

Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling: ‪(US) +1 567-231-5199 PIN: ‪128 575 217#

The Wyoming State Records Committee reviews, and considers for approval, retention schedules of public records. The State Records Committee is the final authority in determining whether state, county and local government records are retained permanently or disposed of after a designated period. Committee members include representatives from the State Archives, Attorney General’s Office, and the Department of Audit.

The meeting agenda includes retention requests for State and local agencies, and accession and deaccession requests involving a variety of archival materials.

If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.