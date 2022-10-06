The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the pictured male.
He is suspected of credit card fraud and theft from a vehicle.
Officers recently responded to a report of a vehicle burglary near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive.
Police believe the suspect was able to gain entry into the vehicle through an unlocked door.
Several items were stolen, including three credit cards, which were then used to make unauthorized transactions.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Cover at (307) 637-6541.
We encourage citizens to remain vigilant, making sure to keep vehicles, homes, and valuables locked.