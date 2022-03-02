The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project installed three new statues along Capitol Avenue on Tuesday. It’s the fourth series of bronzes to be installed on the corners of Capitol Avenue from the historic train depot to the Capitol.

The bronzes are in honor of the history and heritage of the people of Cheyenne and Wyoming and depict images of the American West, its people, and wildlife. All bronzes are donated by private individuals and families as their gift to the city and the state.

The new bronzes include:

“Rarin’ to Ride,” by George Lundeen

Placement: Northeast corner of 16th St. & Capitol Ave.

Dedication: The statue is a gift of the Wallace Family and Wyoming Bank & Trust. Dennis Wallace and Jeff Wallace are lifelong supporters of the people and causes of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the state. Together, father and son have served on dozens of community and statewide boards supporting the arts and economic development of the city and state. The statue they are donating, created by the nationally acclaimed sculptor George Lundeen, is the inspiring depiction of a young boy in his cowboy hat eager to learn how to ride a horse.

“Brothers of the Forrest,” by Del Pettigrew

Placement: Northeast corner of 17th St. & Central Ave.

Dedication: Deb Reber is new to Cheyenne, having moved to the city in 2019. She immediately fell in love with the city, especially downtown and its burgeoning arts and cultural scene. She immediately adopted the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project as a cause she wanted to support. Her gift of the late Del Pettigrew’s statute of two bears is Deb’s personal tribute to her father and her legacy she has adopted as her own.

“Family Ties,” by Chris Navarro

Placement: Southwest corner of 21st St. & Capitol Ave.

The statue is a gift of Dixie and Tom Roberts, longtime donors of public art in Cheyenne. They were inspired to donate this statue because the big brother is protective and looking after his sister while she smiles adoringly at him. It also elicits memories of when perhaps big brother was a prankster and tied the laces together. Through all love and laughter the family connection is forever and this bronze exemplifies the bond and connection of family in a beautiful way.