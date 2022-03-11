Ticket Scalpers are already selling phantom tickets to Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts, and these tickets do not even go on sale until March 16.
There are many websites claiming they can sell you tickets for our night shows. What they are doing is doubling the ticket price and hoping to buy online at cfdrodeo.com and pass those tickets on. Scalpers are preying on the hard work of the volunteer force, and CFD’s desire to keep ticket prices affordable.
Cheyenne Frontier Days does not, and will not knowingly, sell to ticket scalpers. We have software in place with AXS, our ticket provider, to identify ticket scalpers and prevent them from buying.
Please help spread the word! Ticket buyers should only purchase through www.cfdrodeo.com or call the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office at (307) 778-7222.