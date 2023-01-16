The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce tickets are now available for purchase to attend the Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and awards ceremony at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, on Feb. 24, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Reservations for the event are $65 per person and can be obtained by visiting https://2022GAA.eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and can be found by visiting the Arts Council's website.
This year’s recipients are Anne Mason, artist and arts administrator from Laramie; The Actor’s Mission, a community theater from Rock Springs; and a posthumous award to Clarene Law, a legislator, businesswoman, and arts patron from Jackson.
The evening will include a social hour, dinner, comments from the Governor, and videos featuring the recipients.
The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 35 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.
For additional information, contact Brittany Howell at the Wyoming Arts Council, at 307-214-2701 or brittany.howell@wyo.gov.