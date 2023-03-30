Tickets are on sale now for the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Annual Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards Ceremony, and this year the event will be combined with the 2023 Denver Auto Show Preview Gala. This prestigious two-part event will take place on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 10 pm at The Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St., Denver, Colo.

The event will kick off with an opening reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and will be followed by a sit-down dinner and the most prestigious awards ceremony in the state.

The individuals being honored at the Hall of Fame Dinner Awards Ceremony are industry leaders who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the automotive industry and for future generations of automotive enthusiasts.

“As a non-native to the car world, these inductees are the first stories I learned from dealers that I respect immensely,” said Matthew Groves, CADA Vice President. “I am incredibly grateful to our sponsors and the entire Hall of Fame team for trying to make this honor worthy of the legacy they leave behind.”

Immediately following the dinner and awards ceremony, the doors will open to the 2023 Preview Gala, a lavish event featuring cocktails, networking, and entertainment along with the first glimpse of the Denver Auto Show.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Clear The Air Foundation, a non-profit in Colorado whose mission is to remove high-polluting vehicles from Colorado roads. Clear The Air

Foundation also provides scholarships throughout the year to automotive technology students. Tickets are $250 per person and include access to the Hall of Fame Dinner, the Awards Ceremony, and the Denver Auto Show Preview Gala.

"I am very excited to announce the 2023 inductees to the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame. This is a very special honor for the dealers who have contributed to our industry, their communities and the teams they have built within their stores,” said Todd Maul, Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame Chair. “We appreciate the vast support of our sponsors who have been instrumental in making this tribute possible. I would also like to thank the dealers and CADA staff who have spent many hours to assist in the selection of the inductees and making the event very special."

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit the CADA website at www.PreviewGala.com. Tickets are also on sale for the Denver Auto Show and can be purchased here.