Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame. The event will honor inductees Ron Dube, Thomas Ryder, Wayne Hubert and posthumous inductee Albert Nelson. The induction ceremony is Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Cody at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals, both living and posthumously, who have made significant, lasting and lifetime contributions to the conservation of Wyoming’s outdoor heritage. The Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame was established in 2004 by Gov. Dave Freudenthal to celebrate individuals who have shown leadership and vision related to conserving wildlife, habitat or hunting and fishing heritage. This year’s inductees will join 66 past honorees.
Ron Dube of Wapiti is an accomplished outfitter, professional horseman and dedicated conservationist. Dube has guided hundreds of hunters over the years and has played a critical role in the development of the Wyoming Professional Board of Outfitters. Dube was a devoted Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation member and raised more than $70,000 from hunts he donated. In 1996 Dube received the RMEF Outfitter Advisory Committee Service Award. As chairman of the Wyoming Outfitters Association, Dube conducted the first elk calling contest and was responsible for the development of the RMEF Elk Calling Contest that is still held today. Dube was featured and published in dozens of outdoor and horsemen publications including Field and Stream, Eastman’s Hunting Journal and Safari Times.
Thomas Ryder of Lander is a retired Game and Fish biologist who served the State of Wyoming for 29 years. Ryder began his career with Game and Fish in 1985 and climbed the ranks from a volunteer game warden to deputy chief of wildlife. In November 2014 he was chosen by former Gov. Matt Mead to serve as his wildlife policy advisor. During his career Ryder served as the chair for the Pacific Flyway Council and Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Committee. Ryder has written approximately 190 technical reports, 20 peer-review publications and one book.
Dr. Wayne Hubert of Laramie is a retired fisheries biologist who is responsible for having a tremendous influence on fisheries conservation in Wyoming. Hubert has researched almost every fish species in the state and focused heavily on the ecology and habitat of freshwater fisheries. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers and has advised 90 graduate students at the University of Wyoming. His academic background, mentorship and research contributed to substantial management efforts by Game and Fish and federal agencies to conserve and restore fish populations and habitats. Today it is estimated that about one-quarter of all fisheries management professionals in Wyoming were his students.
Posthumous inductee – Albert Nelson of Jackson served as the State of Wyoming’s first State Game Warden in 1899. Nelson was appointed by former Gov. Deforest Richards — the first appointment made under provisions of the act passed by the Wyoming Legislature that year to create the position of state game warden. Born and raised in Sweden, Nelson served in the army and studied at an agricultural college where he worked extensively with horses. In the late 1880s, Nelson partnered with Billy Bierer and the two of them hunted, trapped and prospected along the Wind River Mountains. Nelson become an accomplished outdoorsman, taught himself taxidermy and began guiding. His reputation for quality hunting trips and trophy mounts brought him acclaimed clients such as John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and the Harrimans. Nelson patrolled the state and was an earlier pioneer in wildlife protection making many arrests for newly enacted wildlife crimes. Nelson worked until his mid-eighties and during that time was the oldest practicing taxidermist in America.