The long wait is over, and the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) is here! However, with so many activities happening downtown and different streets and avenues being blocked off, Cheyenne’s Transit Express Route bus will not be available during CFD’s parade days. As many residents know, there will be three parades during the next 10 days of the biggest outdoor rodeo.
Therefore, the Express Route bus will not operate from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, Tuesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 27. Nevertheless, all other buses will run as usual during this time.
To our loyal customers, we thank you for your patience and understanding and hope to see you again real soon!