Director Dan Shannon is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Lang as Warden at the Wyoming Women’s Center July 5, 2022.
Warden Lang began his law enforcement career after serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Unit Drug Program Manager, Family Advocacy Officer and OSI Special Agent.
He began his correctional career as a Correctional Officer in 1995 at SCI Cambridge Springs in Cambridge Springs, PA. His career spanned 20 years at SCI Cambridge Springs female facility where he held the positions of Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Major. Warden Lang was hired by the Wyoming Department of Corrections March 2, 2020 as the Assistant Warden at the Wyoming Women’s Center.
Director Shannon commented he was pleased to have such tight competition for the position and noted Warden Lang’s extensive experience working with female offenders as a key factor in his decision to appoint him. Per Director Shannon “I have the utmost confidence in Warden Lang, he is a diversely experienced corrections management professional and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to promote a person of his qualities to senior management.”
Warden Lang commented saying “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the dedicated staff of WWC. These are challenging times for corrections professionals; however, I know that with my knowledge, experience and the support of WWC’s dedicated staff, we will be successful in our mission and make a positive difference in the lives of our residents.”