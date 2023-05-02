Members of the Wyoming Trails Advisory Council will meet at 9 a.m., Friday, May 19, at the Cody Hotel, 232 W. Yellowstone Ave, Cody WY.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet by accessing the following information.

WY Trails Council meeting

Friday, May 19 · 9:00am – 3:00pm

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/jmm-eonq-hjf

Or dial: ‪(US) 1-475-459-0347 PIN: ‪165 476 096#

Agenda items include approval of the Recreational Trails Program FY2024 Guidelines, Trails Program updates, and Outdoor Recreation Office updates.

The Wyoming State Trails Advisory Council is a ten-member recreational trail advisory committee appointed by the Governor to advise the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources regarding trail policies, functions, and priorities.

Persons with questions concerning the meeting are asked to call 777-6491.