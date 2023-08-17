Hit the trail this Saturday, Aug. 19 and join the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center for a guided tour of a historic Wyoming landmark. This month’s trail trek will take participants to the upper and lower monuments of the Rocky Ridge site in central Wyoming.

Participants will meet at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Trails Center at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper and depart shortly after. Trail treks are driving trips with numerous stops in-between. Trekkers will need to drive their own vehicle or carpool, as transportation is not provided. We recommend a high-clearance, 4-wheel drive vehicle.

Sites may have uneven surfaces and primitive trails with elevation changes and may not be suitable for everyone. Bring a lunch, water, snacks, and wear appropriate clothing and shoes suitable for walking.

For more information and to register for a trek, please call Jason Vlcan at 307-261-7783.

The Trails Center will hold trail treks to other sites throughout the summer. To learn about the other exciting programs happening at the Center, visit https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center or follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter. For more information, call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601.

Admission is Free