Thirteen train cars carrying automobiles derailed yesterday, March 13, at Union Pacific’s Railyard.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was notified about the incident at 4:51 p.m. and arrived on the scene by 4:56. When rescuers arrived at the 1900 block of West Lincolnway, they found some of the train cars had partially or fully come off the tracks.

Although fire wasn’t present, CFR took action securing the scene and evaluating the level of impact. All train traffic was temporarily suspended while CFR made contact with UP’s personnel.

Fire officials verified there were no hazardous materials involved. However, a powerline was impacted in the railyard. Staff requested Black Hills Energy’s assistance to mitigate the issue.

The scene of the incident was cleared by 6:31 p.m., with an estimate of damages to Union Pacific unknown. The cause of the derailment has been undetermined and is currently under investigation.