Due to staffing shortages, the Sanitation Transfer Station’s (220 N. College Dr.) dumping hours and household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal hours will change on Saturdays to 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., effective July 9th. Hours of operation for these services on all other days will remain the same.

Hours of operation for dumping and HHW are:

Monday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (HHW Closed on Monday).

Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (effective July 9th)

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.