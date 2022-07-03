Cheyenne Solid Waste Transfer Station

Cheyenne Solid Waste Transfer Station on College Drive

 Due to staffing shortages, the Sanitation Transfer Station’s (220 N. College Dr.) dumping hours and household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal hours will change on Saturdays to 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., effective July 9th. Hours of operation for these services on all other days will remain the same.

Hours of operation for dumping and HHW are:

Monday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (HHW Closed on Monday).

Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (effective July 9th)

 

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

