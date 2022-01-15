Your input is requested to improve the Cheyenne Transit Program (CTP)!
The 2022 Transit Development Plan, led by the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the City of Cheyenne’s Transit Program, is focused on how to improve transit services within Cheyenne, including fixed route, micro transit, and ADA paratransit services. This analysis will lead to recommendations for program and service design improvements for overall system efficiency and operational effectiveness. The final plan will reflect community needs and priorities, recognize funding limitations and identify potential new funding sources, emphasize efficient use of available resources, and incorporate new concepts for transit service delivery.
An open house for CTP’s 2022 Transit Development Plan will take place Wednesday, January 19th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.), Willow Room. The open house will serve as an opportunity to discuss current community transportation needs and existing CTP transit services as we reshape the vision for future transit service in Cheyenne.
An online bilingual community transportation survey is currently available until February 3rd. The survey asks about your public transportation needs and your answers will help identify the transportation needs of Cheyenne residents.
- English Survey Questionnaire: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cheyennetransit
- Spanish Survey Questionnaire: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cheyennetransit-spanish
For more information, please visit the project website: www.plancheyenne.org/project/2022-cheyenne-transit-development-plan/