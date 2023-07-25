On Wednesday, July 26, all city offices will be closed to celebrate Cheyenne Day! However, scheduled trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup will operate as expected on Wednesday, so please have containers out by 6 a.m.
Nevertheless, The Solid Waste Transfer Station and office, Household Hazardous Waste (both located at 220 N. College Dr.), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed due to the observed holiday.
On the contrary, The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will remain open Wednesday.
For more information about trash and recycling pickup changes or notifications, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks.