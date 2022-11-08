In observance of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, the City of Cheyenne’s trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule will be modified with minor changes.

Trash, recycling, and compost pick-up will remain as scheduled for Friday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6 a.m.

City drivers will observe Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, wherein, sanitation services will not be available.

Likewise, the Transfer Station’s office will be closed Friday but reopen Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will remain open Friday for dumping but will be closed on Saturday. Both facilities will reopen on Monday, for normal business hours.

Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be open Friday, closed on Saturday, and reopen on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any city collection schedule changes.