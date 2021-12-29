The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up will continue as normally scheduled during the upcoming New Year’s holiday.
Although non-emergency City offices will close at noon on Friday, December 31st and all-day Monday, January 3rd, 2022; trash and recycle services will take place as normally scheduled both days. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station, Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.), the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be open on Friday, December 31st until noon.
On Monday, January 3rd, 2022, the Solid Waste Transfer Station Office, Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.), and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed for the observation of New Year’s Day and reopen on January 4th, 2022.
Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) and the Transfer Station (for dumping) will be open on January 3rd, 2022.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.