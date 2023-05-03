Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier announced Wednesday that his Office has updated its policy on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies as applied to the State’s investment managers.
“Wyoming is dedicated to ensuring that our investments obtain the highest risk-adjusted return,” Meier said. “All of our manages shall adhere to this vision and not allow non-pecuniary diversions to alter this approach.”
Meier said the updated policy clarifies the Office’s stance on ESG while also addressing concerns that have been raised by citizens of the Cowboy State, as well as various elected officials.
The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is responsible for a portfolio totaling approximately $26 billion. Returns on these investments rank in the top three largest sources of General Fund revenue for the State’s budget.
The updated policy can be found on the following pages as well as the Treasurer’s website: https://statetreasurer.wyo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/ESG-Policy-FINAL.pdf