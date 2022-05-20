Beginning Monday, May 23rd crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Ave. that have caused damage to nearby pavement and private property. The removal of these trees for safety concerns was approved at the April 11th City Council Meeting.
Work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, May 27th, weather permitting.
Once trees have been removed, the City’s Urban Forestry Division will plant street trees that will not cause root damage to pavement and private property.
The City asks for vehicular traffic to be mindful of work taking place in the area and to follow implemented traffic control.