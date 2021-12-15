Military members on F. E. Warren AFB had the opportunity to receive a free Christmas tree during the Trees for Troops event on December 10 at the Warren Arts and Crafts Center.

Trees for Troops is a joint effort between FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

“Trees for Troops is one way we give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and liberty”, said John Smith, President and CEO of FedEx Freight. “We are honored to lend our operations to the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and show appreciation to Military Families across the country.”

The goal of the Christmas SPIRIT foundation is to help those in Service receive a real tree and keep the spirit of a traditional Christmas celebration alive.

Over 100 trees of different species including Douglas fir, blue spruce, and eastern white pine were expeditiously unloaded by Military volunteers representing multiple Squadrons.

“They were all excited to help”, remarked MSgt Bonnie Kilichowski.

Multiple recipients were also excited, and exclaimed “Our house is going to smell wonderful! We have never had a real Christmas tree before!”

This sentiment is what inspired the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation to begin the Trees for Troops Program in 2005.

Now in its seventeenth year, the Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas.