A local tree service hired by the city will be removing 24 large trees at Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks. Residents are being asked to stay clear of tree removal operations and abide by any closures.

The trees being removed consist primarily of cottonwood, which were planted in the early 1900s when the park was first established. Unfortunately, because of old age and damage from the squirrels, these trees have died considerably and are becoming hazardous.

Cottonwoods are short-lived trees and typically have a lifespan of 100 to 120 years. Due to old age, many cottonwoods in older parks and neighborhoods have been coming down at unprecedented rates. Trees removed on city properties are replaced with a variety of tree species hardy to Cheyenne. Residents curious about which tree species to plant on their properties can go to www.cheyennetrees.com.

In addition, squirrel damage to trees has become a serious problem in several parks, due to residents feeding squirrels---increasing squirrel populations to an unmanageable level. In addition to mature trees, many newly planted trees are also being heavily damaged and killed by squirrels, which is greatly reducing future forest canopy. The City is asking residents to not feed squirrels or other wildlife in city parks and on other city properties, so that tree canopy can be restored and maintained.

If you have questions about this project, contact Urban Forestry at (307) 637-6428.