Central Wyoming College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are offering a lecture series “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” Thursdays, March 2, March 23, and May 4, 6 p.m. in the Teton County Library Auditorium. The presentations are free and open to the public.

These talks are designed to encourage dialogue and engagement between the Teton County community and tribal communities with insight into the historical and contemporary issues of tribal people. Presentations are about 30 minutes and followed with questions and dialogue with the audience.

Thursday, March 2, 6 pm

“Carrying Indigenous Wisdom into the Future,” presented by Central Wyoming College’s Tribal Education Coordinator Ivan Posey and CWC’s Tribal Wisdom Society. They will discuss the value and challenges of understanding and passing on the traditions and wisdom of indigenous people.

Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m.

“Reintroduction of Bison: Traditional and Contemporary Values” by Jason Baldes and Shane Doyle. This talk will explore the historical relationships between people and buffalo, and the importance of restoring the connection of youth and community to this incredible animal.

Thursday, May 4, 6 pm

Jacki Klancher, Central Wyoming College’s Professor of Environmental Science and Health and Director of Instruction and Research at the Alpine Science Institute and CWC students Aidan Hereford, Jada Antelope, and Antoine Day present “New Voices: from Everest Base Camp to the Continental Divide.”

In May 2022, Klancher hiked with five Central Wyoming College students to Everest Base Camp to conduct scientific research. The CWC student team was comprised of four Indigenous students Jada Antelope, Aidan Darissa Hereford, Red Thunder Spoonhunter, Antoine Day, and first-generation student Ryan Towne.

With support from Wyoming EPSCOR, Rocky Mountain Alliance for Minority Participation and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, this team paired with MeteoTracker technology manufacturers to test portable climate sensors. In Spring 2022, in partnership with the Full Circle Everest Expedition and local Nepalese guides, a small team traveled to Everest Base Camp to assess the use of these sensors for high elevation data collection. This talk will describe the rationale behind this effort and how it relates to alpine conditions in Wyoming, and will provide students with the opportunity to describe some of their adventures.

These talks are generously supported by the Central Wyoming College, Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Wyoming PBS, and the Teton County Library.

