Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. has named Tucker Fagan to its newly-created Executive Director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation, Inc. was established in 2015 to support the charitable and educational aspects of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) and can receive cash, real estate, and other properties, with the goal of providing support to charitable and educational Cheyenne Frontier Days activities.
Fagan spent 30 years in the United States Air Force, where he was head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Nuclear Section. In this position, he prepared the “football” for President Reagan, and taught the President the plan’s procedures, timing, and options. Fagan was also Strategic Air Command, Wing Commander, and Vice Commander of 20th Air Force.
Upon retirement Fagan was immediately hired as Director of the Department of Commerce, where he restructured it into the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Within the year, Fagan moved into the role of Wyoming Business Council CEO, where he stayed for eight years. Fagan then helped Cynthia Lummis with her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. Lummis won, and he continued as her Chief of Staff through her eight years in the House.
He is no stranger to the Cheyenne Frontier Days organization. Fagan has served on the General Committee, Board of Directors, as President of the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund, and was inducted into the CFD Hall of Fame in 2013.
Fagan is currently on the Board of ALIGN, CFD Foundation Board, CFD Building Authority, City of Cheyenne and Laramie County Joint Powers Board - Frontier Park Improvements, and the Air Force Chief of Staff Civic Leader Group.
Fagan said of his new role, “The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation has been instituted to preserve and promote the legacy of the West. The Western heritage personified by rodeo exemplifies community involvement, willingness to help a neighbor, and dedication to doing what is right. Highlighting this spirit and fostering it is an objective of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the recently created Foundation. I am honored to work for Cheyenne Frontier Days and to help make the Foundation an integral part of the rodeo family and the agricultural community.”