An additional Tuition Based Prekindergarten Program will be available this August at Deming Elementary.
This program is available to any students who are 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 and reside in Laramie Country School District 1 boundaries. Tuition is $700 per month and a sliding scale is available based on income.
Accepted students will have access to reading, writing, math and other classes taught by a certified teacher. Parents will receive notification the first week of August if their child was accepted into the program.
Spots are limited. Register through the Family and Students tab on the LCSD1 website at www.laramie1.org.