Cheyenne Presents is sad to announce that due to medical reasons, Twista will be unable to perform at this weekend’s Culture X.

These circumstances were unforeseen, and the entire team wishes Twista a quick and full recovery.

Although Twista is unable to perform, Petey Pablo will take center stage as headliner, directly after newly announced supporting act, Fatman Scoop.

Fatman Scoop is an American rapper, promoter and radio personality famed for his on-stage rough, raw loud voice.

He is known for the song "Be Faithful" which went to number one in the United Kingdom and Ireland in late 2003.

The night will continue to be packed with phenomenal artists, great food and countless urban cultural experiences.

For a full look at what’s in store for Culture X this weekend please check out: https://thecultureexpo.com.

The Culture Expo, otherwise known as CultureX, is a weekend-long art festival celebrating urban arts, culture, and diversity in downtown Cheyenne.

This event is in its 6th year, and while it started out as a tattoo festival, it has evolved into a full art exhibition with components that include street art and graffiti, the art of tattooing, glass blowing, car culture, skateboarding, and performing artists.

The idea of Culture X is to infuse urban experiences to better generate a cohesive celebration of cultural diversity in Cheyenne.

With this event, we see phenomenally talented artists across all mediums many of which directly contribute to the beautification of downtown Cheyenne.