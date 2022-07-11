On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming.
Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and exited the east side of the road. The car collided with a delineator post and adjacent ditch before overturning multiple times.
The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 45-year-old Independence, Missouri, resident Jason R. Blair. Blair was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
On July 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 12.97 on Interstate 80 (I-80) Service Road east of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Around 11:20 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
A 2015 Dodge Ram and a 2008 Harley Davidson were headed east on the I-80 Service Road around milepost 12.97.
The Dodge driver had slowed and was making a left turn onto County Road 146.
The Harley driver attempted to pass by the Dodge as the turn was being made, and both vehicles collided.
The driver of the Harley has been identified as 50-year-old Burns, Wyoming resident Aaron Van Wyhe.
Wyhe was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 32-year-old Burns, Wyoming, resident Justin Triplett.
The passengers have been identified as 31-year-old Burns, Wyoming resident Tessie Triplett, and a juvenile passenger. All occupants in the Dodge were properly restrained and not injured in the crash.
Speed on the part of Wyhe is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 52nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 49 in 2021, 49 in 2020, and 86 in 2019 to date.