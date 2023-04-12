Killarney Drive Fire photo

Fire damaged two homes off of Killarney Drive in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue encountered multiple structures involved with heavy fire upon arrival this afternoon at a multi-home fire off of Killarney Drive.
 
No injuries were reported.
 
Several roads in the area were closed due to the fire, including Longs Peak Drive,  Shaun Avenue, and Killarney Drive.
 
Killarney Drive Fire Second photo

A multi-home fire off of Killarney Drive in Cheyenne.
Crews remain on scene this evening and continue to wrap up operations and investigate the scenes.
 
This multi-agency incident will be followed up with a formal statement from the department when time allows for proper information gathering.

