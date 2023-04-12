Cheyenne Fire Rescue encountered multiple structures involved with heavy fire upon arrival this afternoon at a multi-home fire off of Killarney Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Several roads in the area were closed due to the fire, including Longs Peak Drive, Shaun Avenue, and Killarney Drive.
Crews remain on scene this evening and continue to wrap up operations and investigate the scenes.
This multi-agency incident will be followed up with a formal statement from the department when time allows for proper information gathering.