Monday, May 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility located at 307 West 17th Street.

A 14-year-old male was seen on the top floor of the parking garage spray painting profane characters on a wall. As officers arrived, the male attempted to flee on his bicycle but crashed into a structural pillar and was detained by another officer. The male had a can of spray paint in his possession and paint on his hands. He was issued a citation for violent-tumultuous to property.

Another 14-year-old male was pursued and detained to the west of the parking structure. Officers found he also vandalized the location with spray paint and issued him a citation for violent-tumultuous to property.

Property Crime Prevention and Awareness

The Cheyenne Police Department is actively working on vandalism prevention and providing education about the seriousness of property crime and penalties that may result from such activity.

So far this year, the CPD has conducted 262 security checks, 100 field interviews, and 4 traffic stops within the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility. To compare, in 2021 officers performed 196 security checks during the full year.

“We have surpassed last year’s numbers in the first five months of this year, we are paying attention,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “The problem is, being there at the right time is like finding a needle in a haystack. That is why security camera systems and the watchful eyes of community members are so important.”

The CPD has also increased the use of social media because of its immediacy and effectiveness in identifying property crime suspects.

“Some of the best vandalism cases we have solved are a direct result of community engagement and camera footage. The fantastic thing about this town is that if we can get a picture of someone and put it on social media, it barely hits the internet, and someone is letting us know who it is.”

He added that the police department is looking into better ways to monitor certain areas that see more crime or vandalism.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance on our social media channels regarding this issue. Our community partnerships play an important role in keeping the citizens of Cheyenne safe.”