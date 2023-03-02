Saturday, February 25, at approximately 10:18 a.m. Animal Control Officer Kindsvater received a report regarding two small dogs running at large near the 2100 block of Pioneer Ave.
While responding to a different call, Animal Control Officer Nguyen pulled over on West 24th Street and O'Neil Avenue to assist a concerned man flailing his arms around for help.
The gentleman informed Officer Nguyen that he was missing two dogs: “Bear,” a black Pomeranian, and “Goldie,” a golden Pomeranian. After Nguyen obtained his information, she immediately relayed the lost dog report to Kindsvater.
Kindsvater informed her he was already in the process of responding to Pioneer Avenue in search of two small dogs whose colors were unknown. Nguyen shared this with the owner so that he could respond to the area in case the dogs happened to be his.
At approximately 10:42 a.m., Kindsvater received a report from the Laramie County Combined Communications Center about two small dogs running in front of 2223 Warren Avenue.
When Nguyen and Kindsvater arrived at the location, they observed the reported lost dogs, “Bear” and “Goldie,” continuously running in and out of oncoming traffic at the intersection of East 22nd Street and Warren Avenue. Nguyen immediately updated the owner on the dogs' whereabouts while she, Kindsvater, and other community members tried to capture the pair.
After searching for his dogs on foot a great distance, the owner was finally reunited with the mischievous duo and safely transported them back home. The City of Cheyenne greatly appreciates the public assistance we received capturing “Bear and “Goldie.” Luckily, they made it out unscathed after a wild game of catch-me-if-you-can!