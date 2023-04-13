The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming recently announced sentences for two cases investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department's Community Action Team:
Cristina Hermosillo, age 44, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 72 months' imprisonment and three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on March 31, 2023. According to the evidence, the defendant was arrested on May 31, 2022, after she was found nonresponsive in her vehicle surrounded by drug paraphernalia and in possession of approximately 32.5 grams of fentanyl. The Cheyenne Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney T.J. Forwood prosecuted the case.
Additionally, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Dillard Laquin Whithead, age 50, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, to 120 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, $300 in community restitution and a $200 special assessment. The hearing took place on April 7, 2023. According to court documents, in September and October 2020, law enforcement learned that Whithead was distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Cheyenne area. Using this information, law enforcement executed a search warrant on October 20, 2022, for Whithead’s residence in Cheyenne, where they recovered approximately 268 grams of methamphetamine and 51 grams of fentanyl. The Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the crime and Assistant U.S. Attorney T.J. Forwood prosecuted the case.