Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.