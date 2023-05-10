On Sunday, April 30 at approximately 12:23 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at Lincoln Park located at 315 East 8th Street.

Responding officers secured the area and located one 15-year-old female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to the hospital and declared deceased the following day.

Cheyenne Police Detectives in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force have arrested two suspects on charges related to the case.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, and a 16-year-old male was arrested for conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder and aiding and abetting 1st degree murder.

They were both booked into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday, May 9, without incident.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that a group of individuals – friends and family members of the victim – were at Lincoln Park playing basketball together at the time of the shooting.

According to statements, an SUV was traveling west on East 7th Street, driving past the park.

While the vehicle was driving by, multiple shots were fired, and the SUV fled from the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.