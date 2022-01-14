Two male defendants have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old that took place on July 5, 2021 near the 1500 block of Taft Avenue.
Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
In July 2021, Cheyenne Police Detectives determined that Raymond and Xavier acted together during the homicide. Raymond was arrested on July 10, 2021 on unrelated charges and held in custody while Xavier was arrested on July 15, 2021 in Casper on charges related to the case. Affidavits of probable cause were then forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney with charging recommendations. Both defendants are now being held at the Laramie County Detention Center.
The date for the preliminary hearing is pending.
