The City of Cheyenne seeks feedback about its Unified Development Code (UDC).
Each year the Planning and Development Department requests feedback and suggestions related to the UDC, which governs land development processes for the City.
A summary report of any formal issues and concerns regarding the code received by staff will be brought before the Planning Commission for acknowledgment at its Wednesday, February 16 meeting. The Planning Commission may direct action, additional research, or investigate code elements that may need modification.
Submit comments at www.cheyennecity.org/PlanningAndDevelopment. Look for the "UDC Annual Review" button.