In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) were called to the 1700 block of E. 17th St. in response to a structure fire.

Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call for help.

Once on the scene at 3:53 a.m., Engine 5 took to the area where smoke was detected and found an unconscious victim at the bottom of the stairs nearby a basement apartment.

Acting quickly to remove the unconscious victim up a flight of stairs and into the care of the American Medical Response (AMR) team, the responding units re-entered the structure and identified the source of the smoke.

CFR reported that a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove was the cause of the fire.

Units had the fire under control by 3:55 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 4:25 a.m.

The injured occupant was later transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The estimated damages are $0.

The local fire department would like to remind all residents to follow simple precautions to avoid potential house fires.

According to The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the leading information and knowledge resource on fire, electrical, and related hazards, “Cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries in 2015-2019 and the second leading cause of home fire deaths.”

While cooking, NFPA recommends that you follow these safety guidelines: