For the week of July 25, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 17.27% lower than in the previous week, despite high inflation and the threat of a recession, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most. Along with this report, WalletHub also released accompanying videos and audio files.
Key Stats:
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 17.27% compared to the previous week. This was the 11th biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming were 39.74% lower than in the same week last year. This was the 25th biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming were 2.25% higher than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019). This was the 25th smallest increase in the U.S.
- Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims per 100,000 People in Labor Force in Wyoming: 62