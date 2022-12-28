The City of Cheyenne is soliciting feedback regarding the City’s Unified Development Code (UDC). Each year the Planning and Development Department sends a request for feedback and suggestions related to the UDC, which governs land development processes for the City of Cheyenne. The UDC was adopted on January 23, 2012, by Ordinance No. 3943 and became effective on April 30, 2012.
Section 1.1.7 of the UDC offers an “annual review” of the code to ensure the UDC remains grounded in and relevant to community needs and vision. A summary report of any formal issues and concerns regarding this code and received by Staff will be brought before the Planning Commission for acknowledgment at their February 21, 2023, meeting. The Planning Commission may direct action, additional research, or investigation into elements of this code that may need modification.
Comments may be submitted online at: www.cheyennecity.org/PlanningAndDevelopment. Look for the “UDC Annual Review” button.