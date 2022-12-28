Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.