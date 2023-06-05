Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive still in operation, returns to the rails on June 7, 2023 for its Home Run Express Tour to Omaha, Nebraska, where it will be on display for 11 days during the college baseball championship.

The Big Boy will leave Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 7, en route to Omaha. It will make whistle-stops in Wyoming and Nebraska, before returning to its home base in Cheyenne on July 3. During its Omaha display at Union Pacific's Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, the public will be allowed to see the locomotive up close between June 15-21 and June 24-25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Run Express Schedule

Wednesday, June 7

Cheyenne, Wyo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

Albin, Wyo.

Cheyenne Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. MT

11:15 a.m. MT

La Grange, Wyo.

5th Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart Noon MT

12:15 p.m. MT

Gering, Neb.

Union Pacific Park

2005 7th St. Arrival 4:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, June 8

Gering, Neb.

Union Pacific Park

2005 7th St. Depart 9:00 a.m. MT

Will follow Hwy. 92 until just south of Bayard

Broadwater, Neb.

Wehn St. & Ohio St. Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. MT

11:00 a.m. MT

Will follow Hwy. 26 until just east of Lewellen

Lemoyne, Neb.

Lemoyne Road Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:45 p.m. MT

1:15 p.m. MT

North Platte, Neb.

E Front St. & N Cottonwood St Arrival 4:45 p.m. CT

Friday, June 9

North Platte, Neb.

E Front St. & N Cottonwood St Viewing Only

Saturday, June 10

North Platte, Neb.

E Front St. & N Cottonwood St Depart 9:00 a.m. CT

Cozad, Neb.

Meridian & Hwy 30 Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. CT

11:15 a.m. CT

Kearney, Neb.

Central Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:45 p.m. CT

1:30 p.m. CT

Grand Island, Neb.

Walnut St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 3:00 p.m. CT

3:45 p.m. CT

Grand Island, Neb.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS at overnight location Arrival 3:55 p.m. CT

Sunday, June 11

Grand Island, Neb.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 8:00 a.m. CT

Columbus, Neb.

26th Avenue Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:45 a.m. CT

10:30 a.m. CT

Fremont, Neb.

10 S. Main St. Arrival

Depart 11:45 a.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT

Council Bluffs, Iowa

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Arrival 3:00 p.m. CT

Monday, June 12 – Tuesday, June 13

Council Bluffs, Iowa NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Wednesday, June 14

Council Bluffs, Iowa

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 7:00 a.m. CT

Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Home Plate

12th Street and Cuming Arrival 10:00 a.m. CT

Thursday, June 15 – Wednesday, June 21

Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Home Plate

12th Street and Cuming On Display: Noon – 6:00 p.m. CT

Thursday, June 22 – Friday, June 23

Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Home Plate

12th Street and Cuming Viewing Only

Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25

Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Home Plate

12th Street and Cuming On Display: Noon – 6:00 p.m. CT

Monday, June 26

Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Home Plate

12th Street and Cuming Viewing Only

Tuesday, June 27

Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific's Home Plate

12th Street and Cuming Depart 9:00 a.m. CT

Council Bluffs, Iowa

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Arrival 11:45 a.m. CT

Wednesday, June 28

Council Bluffs, Iowa NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Thursday, June 29

Council Bluffs, Iowa

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 8:00 a.m. CT

Fremont, Neb.

10 S. Main St. Arrival

Depart 10:45 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT

Columbus, Neb.

23rd Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 12:45 p.m. CT

1:30 p.m. CT

Grand Island, Neb.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS at overnight location Arrival 3:30 p.m. CT

Friday, June 30

Grand Island, Neb.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 8:50 a.m. CT

Grand Island, Neb.

Oak St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:00 a.m. CT

9:45 a.m. CT

Overton, Neb.

Hwy. 30 & C Street Arrival

Depart 11:45 a.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT

Gothenburg, Neb.

Lake Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT

North Platte, Neb.

E Front St. & N Cottonwood St Arrival 3:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, July 1

North Platte, Neb.

E Front St. & N Cottonwood St Viewing Only

Sunday, July 2

North Platte, Neb.

E Front St. & N Cottonwood St Depart 9:00 a.m. CT

Ogallala, Neb.

S. Spruce St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:45 a.m. MT

10:30 a.m. MT

Chappell, Neb.

Vincent Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:45 a.m. MT

12:15 p.m. MT

Sidney, Neb.

10th and Hickory Streets Arrival 1:30 p.m. MT

Monday, July 3

Sidney, Neb.

10th and Hickory Streets Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

Kimball, Neb.

E. 1st St. & S. Walnut St. Arrival

Depart 9:15 a.m. MT

9:30 a.m. MT

Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Main St. Crossing

Arrival 10:15 a.m. MT

Depart 11:00 a.m. MT

Cheyenne, Wyo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Arrival 12:30 p.m. MT

2023 Home Run Express Route Map for Big Boy No. 4014 | M

Viewing Only Locations where fans can safely view the Big Boy. In some cases, the Big Boy will be displayed behind a fence or other perimeter. Unless otherwise noted on the schedule, overnight stops are "viewing only."

Passenger Excursion We're sorry, but there will not be opportunities to purchase tickets to ride in 2023.

No Public Access Locations where the public is not allowed to view the Big Boy because of safety or security reasons. This usually means the locomotive will be stored within a rail yard or other Union Pacific property where live rail operations are being conducted. Non-employees who access these locations without permission will be treated as trespassers.

2023 Test Run

On Monday, June 5, No. 4014 will operate a short test-run west out of Cheyenne. There will not be any public access during this test run; no schedule will be available.