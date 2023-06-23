As part of the Home Run Express Steam Tour, Union Pacific offered a rare opportunity for rail fans to bid on a ride in the cab of the historic Big Boy 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive. All funds raised were to support Union Pacific Railroad Museum, a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing American history through the lens of the railroad and connecting generations who have been impacted by Union Pacific.
Unfortunately, the contest was manipulated by an individual and did not result in an award to the highest bidder. Our goal is supporting the Union Pacific Museum, and we are now selling two tickets for $9500 each with all proceeds benefitting the museum. Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. central time, June 23 at www.uptraintix.com. We are excited to welcome these true rail fans onto the Big Boy for the experience of a lifetime.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the Union Pacific Railroad Museum or to donate can visit www.uprrmuseum.org.