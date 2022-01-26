United Way of Laramie County is pleased to announce our 2022 Board of Directors.
New board officers for 2022 are: President, Aaron Courtney, Branch President, Jonah Bank of Wyoming Vice President, Dustin Woodhouse, Director of Product Support, Wyoming Machinery Company Secretary, Robert Koehler, Retired Treasurer, Lyndsay Orr, CPA, Accounting Manager, Wyoming Business Council.
Other returning board members: Shelly Courtney, Dr. Joseph Horam, Lindi Kirkbride, Erin McKinney, Dorothy Moen, Abbey Palma, Sam Runyan, Misha Westby, Gay Woodhouse, and Mark Young.
New board members: Rick Kaysen, Bryan Pedersen, and Sara Pedersen.
Retiring board member: Brittany Ashby. Brittany has served on the United Way of Laramie County, Board of Directors for 8 years, serving on numerous committees, she and her husband Matt served as a Campaign Co-Chairs andBrittany served 2 years as Board President.
Retiring 2021 Campaign Chairs: Jess and Dr. Danielle Ryan. Jess & Danielle have done a wonderful job this past year being the faces of our campaign throughout the community. Leading the charge for fundraising and awareness of the 20+ non-profit organizations and initiatives that United Way of Laramie County supports as well as our Community Schools and Free Tax Service Program.
Comments from President, Aaron Courtney: “As incoming Board President, I’m so very excited and honored to serve in this role. United Way continues to provide for our community in such a unique and important way. United Way of Laramie County has renewed momentum with Vernon Dobelmann’s leadership as our Executive Director, and an exceptional staff; I look forward to what 2022 holds and hope to build on the critical relationships we have with our partners as we ‘LIVE UNITED’.”