Kris Whitfield will assume the role of Executive Director for United Way of Laramie County (UWLC) effective December 1st. Kris was originally hired on staff at UWLC as Director of Business Development and Marketing. Kris is passionate when it comes to non-profit work and believes that giving back to one’s community with time, talent and/or treasure is critical for any resident. Kris’ resume is filled with successful public, private and nonprofit leadership.
Kris will follow retiring Executive Director, Vernon Dobelmann. “Although, we are sad to see Vernon move on to retirement with his wife, Margaret, we are very happy for them both. We thank Vernon for his guidance, wisdom, and dedication to UWLC,” said Board President, Aaron Courtney. Among Vernon’s accomplishments in his time with United Way of Laramie County, was the hiring of a strong staff focused on a tradition of excellence.
Courtney continued, “The Board is excited for this next big step for United Way of Laramie County, and we believe our relationships and community impacts will continue to grow under Kris’ direction.”