United Way of Laramie County, the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County are pleased to release the 2023 – 2025 Collaboration Grants application. The application process is open to all 501(c)(3), nonprofit organizations serving Laramie County and the City of Cheyenne that meet eligibility requirements.
Total funds available: $750,000.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Applications will be evaluated by a dedicated group of community members (Review Panels), with final grant decisions made by the United Way Board of Directors, the City of Cheyenne, and Laramie County governing bodies.
This application process represents how United Way of Laramie County, the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County add value to the community and fulfill our mission to unite people and agencies in Laramie County to build a stronger community and strategically invest in education, economic mobility, and health priorities to improve lives now and into the future.
A collaborative is defined as a group of organizations who are working in tandem with a common agenda, who frequently communicate to develop mutual trust and make decisions by consensus. To view the application, go to https://agency.e-cimpact.com/login.aspx?org=933623 . If you are an existing United Way of Laramie County agency you will just need to login. If you are a new agency, click on Create an e-CImpact account to begin the process.
For questions about the application process, please contact:
Rod Hottle, Community Impact Coordinator at 307-638-8904 ext. 115 or Community@UnitedWayofLaramieCounty.org.