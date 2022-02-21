United Way of Laramie County is pleased to announce our final drawing for the $15,000 Car Voucher sponsored by Halladay Auto Group.

United Way of Laramie County’s 2021 Giving Campaign included a very special incentive for giving. Here’s how it works…

· A pledge of $180 or more to the 2021 campaign gives you one entry into the car voucher drawing.

· A pledge of $420 or more gives you two entries.

· A pledge of $600 or more gives you three entries.

· A pledge of $1,200 or more gives you four entries.

United Way of Laramie County hosted virtual drawings on facebook for 13 weeks. The first drawing to determine a finalist was held on Tuesday, November the 16th, and the last drawing was held on Tuesday, February 8th.

We now have 13 finalists coming together at the Halladay Buick GMC Dealership at 2100 Westland Road, Cheyenne on Wednesday, February 23rd at Noon for the final drawing!!

All finalists will receive lunch provided by Wyoming Machinery Company and a swag bag provided by United Way of Laramie County and the following sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation, Jonah Bank, Charles Schwab, and WyHy.

Speakers for the event will be: United Way of Laramie Count - Executive Director, Vernon Dobelmann Halladay Motors - General Sales Manager, Shawn Smith Wyoming Machinery Company - Cheyenne Director of Product Support, Dustin Woodhouse Laramie County Community College – Human & Public Services Pathway Coordinator, Dr. Danielle Ryan (2021 United Way Campaign Co-Chair)