The University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources and the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality (WORTH) Initiative will host an emerging issues forum titled “Outdoor Recreation in Wyoming: Building It the Way We Want It” in partnership with Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

This three-day forum will take place Wednesday, April 26, through Friday, April 28, in Laramie, WY. The first two days of the forum will be held at UW's Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, and the third and final day will be held at UW's Conference Center. Registration is now open.

The forum will explore how Wyoming communities can balance the benefits and impacts of growing outdoor recreation and tourism through a variety of keynote discussions, panels and facilitated conversations. The forum aims to provide knowledge and tools that participants can take back to their constituents and communities to create space for conversations and relationship building.

“This is the first time at UW, and in Wyoming, we have convened such a comprehensive and forward-looking forum about outdoor recreation,” says Dr. Dan McCoy, Interim Director of the WORTH Initiative. “It is an important time for Wyoming to be thinking about, planning for and organizing around economic diversification through outdoor recreation.”

Day one of the forum will cover the challenges and opportunities presented by the growth of outdoor recreation in Wyoming, regionally and nationally. Day two will focus on examples from the region of people, coalitions and communities that are “doing it right.” Thursday’s highlights will include hiking and biking field trips in the afternoon to Curt Gowdy State Park and Pilot Hill to showcase the outstanding recreational opportunities in the Laramie area.

The final day will feature an interactive collaboration workshop aimed at Wyoming’s Outdoor Recreation Collaboratives (ORCs), which are facilitated across the state by Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. These initiatives bring together local community members, stakeholders, federal agencies and state agencies to support sustainable outdoor recreation growth. The workshop will focus on community-building, peer-learning and tangible project implementation skills as requested by the ORC steering committees.

“Our office is thrilled to be partnering with the University of Wyoming on this statewide outdoor recreation forum, and we are, of course, very excited to offer this learning and networking opportunity for our collaborative members who devote their spare time and energy to growing and enhancing the outdoor recreation sector in Wyoming,” states Laurel Thompson, Outreach Coordinator for Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

For more information about the forum and to register, please visit www.uwyo.edu/haub/ruckelshaus-institute/forums/rec-forum/index.html, or contact Birch Malotky, Emerging Issues Initiative Coordinator, at bmalotky@uwyo.edu.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and collaboratives across the state by visiting wyorec.com.