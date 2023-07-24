The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (second performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 23. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 86.5 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Mr. Harry, $2,448. 2, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 83.5, $1,836. 3, Trevar McAlester, Ronan, Mont., 81, $1,224. 4, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 80.5, $622.

Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Brooke Winward, Grace, Idaho, and KeAnn Hayes, Blanchard, Okla., 5.0, seconds $2,538 each. 3, Jenna Dallyn, Nanton, Alberta, Canada, 5.2, $1,450. 4, (tie) Brandy Schaack, Chadron, Neb., and Kennedy Buckner, Redmond, Ore., 5.4, $363 each.

Tie Down Roping: 1, J.D. McCuiston, Estes Park, Colo., 11.2 seconds, $2,000. 2, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 12.8, $1,500. 3, Rafe Wientjes, Onida, S.D. , $1,000. 4, King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Chris Williams, Greybull, Wyo., on Dakota Rodeo’s Little Sicillia, and Rosey Rosendahl, Meeker, Colo., on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Exposed Vegas, 79.5 points, $2,060 each. 3, (tie) Dylan Hancock, Clarendon, Texas, and Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada, 79, $883 each.

Team Roping: 1, Rowdy Jones, Tupelo, Okla., and Gage Williams, Foster, Okla., 8.8 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 9.0, $ 1,500 each. 3, Walt Arnold, Midway, Texas, and Michael Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, 9.2, $1,000 each. 4, Corben Cullen, Muse, Okla., and Blayne Horne, McAlester, Okla., 14.1, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Rowdy Parrott, Bellville, Texas, 5.4, $2,000. 2, Tate Petrak, Martin, S.D., 6.2, $1,500. 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 6.4, $1,000. 4, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa., 6.5, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.52 seconds, $2,354. 2, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.62, $1,765. 3, Shyann Lucas, Jackson, Wyo., 17.93, $1,177. 4, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.94, $588.

Bull Riding: 1, Cannon Cravens, Porum, Okla., 91.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Little Bit Crazy, $2,397. 2, Ernie Courson, Jr., Okeechobee, Fla., 89, $1,798. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, $1,199. 4, Mazinho Jeremias Sousa, 86, $599.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., 82. 2, Tanna Ireland, Australia, 72. 3, Ben Kukowski, Kaycee, Wyo., 70. 4, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont., 69.

Ladies Ranch Saddle Bronc Riding World Championship: (tie) 1, Bee Underwood, Douglas, Wyo., and Allysa Spierings, Carthage, Mo., 76 points. 3, Pearl Kersey, Millarville, Alberta, Canada, 71. 4, Ilona Bercx, Westerlo, Antwerp, Belguim, 70. (total on two) 1, Spierings, 152 points (world champion), 2 Bercx, 141. (reserve world champion).

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Ice, $550. 2, CLS Team, $412.50.